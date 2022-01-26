Dolly Parton talks new cake mixes, sets record straight on ‘body-part insurance’ rumor
05:15
American music legend Dolly Parton joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to share her new cake mixes with Duncan Hines, her new music and even a new book! Parton also sets the record straight on a rumor that she insured a part of her body. "It was just a joke," she reveals.Jan. 26, 2022
