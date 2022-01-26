IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 73% off products to help you catch some zzz’s

  • Rumor has it, Adele reportedly postponed Vegas residency over clash with management

    04:20

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate 1 million followers on Instagram with a ‘thirst trap’

    08:50

  • Adrien Brody talks LA Lakers series 'Winning Time,' new movie 'Clean'

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    Dolly Parton’s southern-style cake mixes already sold out hours after launch

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    See Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at shared history with Ashton Kutcher

    00:52

  • David Letterman, Seth Meyers teaming up for 40th anniversary of 'Late Night'

    00:31

  • Disney responds after Peter Dinklage slams ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ remake

    02:19

  • Author Jessamine Chan talks new book ‘The School of Good Mothers’

    05:58

  • Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum tell Hoda and Jenna about new series, nuptials, more

    04:38

  • Michael Schur talks new book, 'Field of Dreams' TV adaption on Peacock

    05:24

  • How artificial intelligence is taking over our decision making

    04:54

  • Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother

    06:07

  • Get a sneak peek at new 'Batman' teaser with Paul Dano as 'The Riddler'

    00:48

  • Get a first look at Will Arnett’s ‘Murderville’ comedy series on Netflix

    01:13

  • Taylor Swift slams Blur frontman over songwriting comment

    00:53

  • ‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak

    00:35

  • Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene

    02:32

  • ‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’

    04:58

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica

    03:53

  • Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life

    09:55

TODAY

Dolly Parton’s southern-style cake mixes already sold out hours after launch

00:51

The queen of country is adding yet another 9 to 5 to her never ending resume as part of her partnership with Duncan Hines to offer two southern-style cake mixes and two types of buttercream frosting. Parton is also sharing her favorite recipes for banana pudding and coconut cake!Jan. 26, 2022

  • Rumor has it, Adele reportedly postponed Vegas residency over clash with management

    04:20

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate 1 million followers on Instagram with a ‘thirst trap’

    08:50

  • Adrien Brody talks LA Lakers series 'Winning Time,' new movie 'Clean'

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    Dolly Parton’s southern-style cake mixes already sold out hours after launch

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    See Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at shared history with Ashton Kutcher

    00:52

  • David Letterman, Seth Meyers teaming up for 40th anniversary of 'Late Night'

    00:31

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All