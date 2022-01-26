Dolly Parton’s southern-style cake mixes already sold out hours after launch
00:51
Share this -
copied
The queen of country is adding yet another 9 to 5 to her never ending resume as part of her partnership with Duncan Hines to offer two southern-style cake mixes and two types of buttercream frosting. Parton is also sharing her favorite recipes for banana pudding and coconut cake!Jan. 26, 2022
Rumor has it, Adele reportedly postponed Vegas residency over clash with management
04:20
Hoda and Jenna celebrate 1 million followers on Instagram with a ‘thirst trap’
08:50
Adrien Brody talks LA Lakers series 'Winning Time,' new movie 'Clean'
05:17
Now Playing
Dolly Parton’s southern-style cake mixes already sold out hours after launch
00:51
UP NEXT
See Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at shared history with Ashton Kutcher
00:52
David Letterman, Seth Meyers teaming up for 40th anniversary of 'Late Night'