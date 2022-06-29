IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How you can book your next vacation on Dolly Parton’s tour bus!

00:54

As the newest edition to Dollywood’s Resort and Spa, visitors can now book an overnight stay on Dolly Parton’s real tour bus starting at $10,000 for a two-night minimum booking. A portion of the profits goes towards The Dollywood Foundation, which helps provide educational resources for children.June 29, 2022

See inside Dolly Parton’s tour bus designed by the country star herself

