IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

  • Now Playing

    Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Carson Daly, Blake Shelton team up for new show 'Barmageddon'

    01:07

  • Harry Styles to perform live on TODAY plaza on May 19

    00:42

  • Here are the hottest concert and comedy tours this summer

    03:27

  • Walker Hayes and Craig Allen Cooper talk unlikely friendship

    04:45

  • See Daniel Radcliffe get ‘weird’ in new Al Yankovic biopic

    00:46

  • Here are the inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

    01:18

  • See Harry Styles in trailer for Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

    01:27

  • Met Gala 2022: See the gilded outfits and glamorous stars!

    05:20

  • See Justin Sylvester get a crash course on roller skating

    04:21

  • Justin Sylvester on coming out to his mother, embracing his true life

    05:11

  • Billy Crystal on starring in his first ever Broadway musical

    03:44

  • Dolly Parton reconsiders Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

    01:29

  • Andy Cohen welcomes baby girl! See Ben meet Lucy for first time

    01:02

  • Naomi Judd’s death puts spotlight on mental illness struggles

    03:09

  • Dolly Parton reconsiders Hall of Fame induction: ‘I’ll accept gracefully’

    00:47

  • Janelle Monáe sits down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

    00:52

  • Cast of ‘Girls5eva’ spill details about their 'beef' with Carson Daly

    05:39

  • ‘Girls5eva’ cast talks season 2; Savannah Guthrie asks for cameo

    05:31

  • Katey Bridges explains story behind viral TikTok fail

    03:27

TODAY

Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

01:58

After respectfully turning down the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination back in February, Dolly Parton is now heading to rock music history after being voted in. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY on her storied career and explains why Parton backtracked her initial comments on the induction.May 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Carson Daly, Blake Shelton team up for new show 'Barmageddon'

    01:07

  • Harry Styles to perform live on TODAY plaza on May 19

    00:42

  • Here are the hottest concert and comedy tours this summer

    03:27

  • Walker Hayes and Craig Allen Cooper talk unlikely friendship

    04:45

  • See Daniel Radcliffe get ‘weird’ in new Al Yankovic biopic

    00:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All