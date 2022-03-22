Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie
Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up to make the movie adaption of Parton’s new book, “Run, Rose, Run.” Witherspoon called Parton’s novel “a gripping and heartbreaking book” that she couldn’t put down.March 22, 2022
