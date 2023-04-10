Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more
Joe Biden tells TODAY's Al Roker 'I plan on running' in 2024
Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' actor, dies at 81
New details of King Charles' coronation revealed
Nashville council to vote to reinstate one of two ousted lawmakers
DOJ probes breach of classified US military documents
Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion
Americans walk Jesus' steps in Holy Week pilgrimage to Jerusalem
Kwame Brathwaite, 'Black is Beautiful' photographer, dies at 85
What's behind the devastating streak of tornado outbreaks?
Chuck Todd on conflicting abortion drug rulings in Wisconsin, Texas
Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament due to past injury
Biden faces challenges over abortion rights, leaked military files
Chinese military jets practice strikes against key Taiwan targets
Pope Francis leads Easter Sunday Mass to tens of thousands
After battling addiction, woman finds second chance in the kitchen
Hoda and Jenna celebrate 4 years of co-hosting together
Religious leaders share spiritual guidance during coinciding holidays
How this faith-based town is helping end homelessness
DOJ probes breach of classified US military documents
The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the source of what could be the biggest U.S. intelligence breach in a decade after a trove of classified Pentagon documents posted online appear to detail and expose national security secrets. NBC’s Ken Dilanian reports for TODAY.April 10, 2023
