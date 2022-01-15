IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze 04:05
Dog reunites with owner after surviving a wildfire, blizzard, fourth months alone 02:34
Russ the dog was separated for more than 4 months ago from his owner Ricardo who was devastated he would never see his beloved pup again. After a wildfire tore through the region and being rescued from deep within a blizzard, Russ miraculously survived to be reunited with his owner. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Weekend TODAY.
Dog reunites with owner after surviving a wildfire, blizzard, fourth months alone 02:34
