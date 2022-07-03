Dog interrupts big soccer match with urgent need for belly-rubs

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including British tennis star Jodie Burrage pausing her match to help a ball boy who fell ill in the summer heat, a black Labrador who interrupted a major international soccer match with a demand to be pet and Coldplay’s Chris Martin playing the band’s hit “A Sky Full of Stars” for a couple who mentioned they were going to play the song as the first dance at their wedding.July 3, 2022