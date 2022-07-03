IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burgers, hot dogs, oh my! Cook up the ultimate BBQ with TODAY All Day’s BBQ Bash Marathon

    Dog interrupts big soccer match with urgent need for belly-rubs

TODAY

Dog interrupts big soccer match with urgent need for belly-rubs

03:00

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including British tennis star Jodie Burrage pausing her match to help a ball boy who fell ill in the summer heat, a black Labrador who interrupted a major international soccer match with a demand to be pet and Coldplay’s Chris Martin playing the band’s hit “A Sky Full of Stars” for a couple who mentioned they were going to play the song as the first dance at their wedding.July 3, 2022

‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Mr. Happy Face stops by TODAY

TODAY

