Doctor answers your top COVID-19, omicron variant questions

04:29

With COVID-19 cases and deaths on the rise again, Dr. John Torres joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to answer most-asked questions, including details around isolation periods and the drug Paxlovid, which helps ease symptoms in severe cases.July 7, 2022

