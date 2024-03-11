IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths
March 11, 202404:39

  • Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested

    03:50
  • Now Playing

    Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research

    04:55

  • Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life

    04:16

  • Craig Melvin shares a look at new push for cancer screenings

    04:38

  • Daylight Saving Time debate comes back around — again

    03:37

  • Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession

    02:47

  • Here are important health numbers women need to know and track

    04:50

  • Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs

    03:33

  • Is it OK to wear makeup while exercising?

    02:31

  • First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies

    02:42

  • How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness

    02:35

  • 3 expert tips for rekindling your romance

    11:43

  • Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine

    04:20

  • Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace

    03:55

  • Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing

    03:28

  • See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan

    00:55

  • How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs

    04:48

  • Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness

    01:01

  • Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling

    02:05

Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths

04:39

To kick off Sleep Awareness Month, Dr. Carol Ash joins TODAY to busts myths around getting shuteye, including drinking cherry juice before bed, taping your mouth and wearing socks.March 11, 2024

  • Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested

    03:50
  • Now Playing

    Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research

    04:55

  • Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life

    04:16

  • Craig Melvin shares a look at new push for cancer screenings

    04:38

  • Daylight Saving Time debate comes back around — again

    03:37

  • Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession

    02:47

  • Here are important health numbers women need to know and track

    04:50

  • Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs

    03:33

  • Is it OK to wear makeup while exercising?

    02:31

  • First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies

    02:42

  • How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness

    02:35

  • 3 expert tips for rekindling your romance

    11:43

  • Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine

    04:20

  • Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace

    03:55

  • Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing

    03:28

  • See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan

    00:55

  • How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs

    04:48

  • Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness

    01:01

  • Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling

    02:05

Severe weekend weather leads to massive flight delays

Trump mocks Biden’s stutter in first rally as presumptive nominee

US military airlifts embassy staff out of Haiti as violence worsens

DOJ opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines door blowout

Oscars 2024: See the biggest winners, surprises and highlights

How one woman pivoted a career in the skies to the fashion runway

Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 11, 2024

Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths

Here are the best looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet

How one woman pivoted a career in the skies to the fashion runway

Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested

Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research

Awkwafina talks ‘Kung Fu Panda 4,’ love of cleaning gadgets, more

How this fragrance brand celebrates culture and diversity with scent

Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life

Who will win at the Oscars? Steve Kornacki breaks down the odds

Shop these essential items to start your spring-cleaning

Ashley Graham, Emma Grede announce Season 2 of ‘Side Hustlers’

Sam Neill on watching 'Jurassic Park' with Princess Diana and son

Hoda & Jenna play International Women’s Day-themed trivia game

Shop these items from women-owned businesses

Meet the activist and entrepreneur behind the viral Always Pan

Ingrid Michaelson on writing songs for ‘The Notebook The Musical’

Hoda & Jenna try a viral hack for buttering corn — Does it work?

Try Daphne Oz’s recipe for honey nut protein bars

Bowen Yang talks 'SNL' sketches, ‘Hot White Heist 2’ and ‘Wicked’

Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry open up about babies, careers, more

Camila Cabello on why she broke up with Shawn Mendes again

Shop these fun products to throw a fun family game night

Shop these items from women-owned businesses

Shop these essential items to start your spring-cleaning

Shop these fun products to throw a fun family game night

Steals & Deals: Shop household essentials for spring

Browse these top books to read in March 2024

What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies

Shop these cool travel finds perfect for your next vacation

Spring travel essentials: Slip-on sneakers, swimsuits, SPF kit, more

Get these deals on portable essentials for a weekend getaway

Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches

Try Daphne Oz’s recipe for honey nut protein bars

Saucy shrimp and green beans with crispy capers: Get the recipes!

Dolly Parton announces new cookbook she created with her sister

Adam Richman shares recipes for must-try ribs, apple dump cake

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Ham and fontina lasagna with bechamel sauce: Get the recipe!

4 cocktails recipes perfect for celebrating leap year birthdays!

Plantain pancakes with jerk honey butter: Get the recipe!

2 vegan recipes to try: Plant-based frittata muffins, frittata quiche

Try these 2 vegan comfort food recipes the whole family will love