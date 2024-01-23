IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted
TLC’s “Crack Addicts” star and chiropractor Alessandra Colón joins TODAY to separate fact from fiction on debated chiropractic topics and shares tips for achieving optimal body alignment.Jan. 23, 2024
