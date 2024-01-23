IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted

    Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s

  • Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’

  • 4 moves for a low-impact, high-energy workout

  • Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others

  • Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy

  • What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?

  • Watch Hoda & Jenna take a plunge into cold therapy

  • Winter-friendly skincare: Gentle retinol, body cream, lip mask, more

  • Struggling to keep your New Year resolutions? Try these tips

  • Daily multivitamins may help with memory loss, new study shows

  • Hoda & Jenna help this amazing family reach their 2024 goals

  • Beat the winter blues with these wellness tips

  • Richard Simmons says he never gave 'permission' for biopic

  • Kate Middleton, King Charles surgeries spur royal health concerns

  • Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’

  • Is the best yet to come? This author offers tips to grow after midlife

  • Young adults are using laxatives to lose weight, prompting warnings

  • Why everyone should schedule an annual eye exam

  • Correct common exercise mistakes to get the most of your workout

Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted

TLC’s “Crack Addicts” star and chiropractor Alessandra Colón joins TODAY to separate fact from fiction on debated chiropractic topics and shares tips for achieving optimal body alignment.Jan. 23, 2024

