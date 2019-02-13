Movies

Documentary explores inspiration behind ‘Green Book’ film

08:05

In the 1930s, Victor Green created a travel guide for African-Americans, listing businesses that would welcome them in a segregated America. The book inspired the film “Green Book.” Now, a Smithsonian Channel documentary is exploring the book’s legacy.Feb. 13, 2019

