Doctors warn against viral nasal spray tanning trend

There is a viral trend alleging that an unregulated nasal spray will help give users a tan. Doctors are now warning against possible dangerous side effects. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports for TODAY, and Dr. John Torres joins with more insight.
