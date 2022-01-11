Doctors transplant pig heart into a human patient in last-ditch effort to save his life
00:29
Share this -
copied
In a last-ditch effort to save his life, doctors in Maryland have transplanted a pig heart into a human patient. Hospital official says the 57-year-old man is doing well four days after the experimental surgery, but it’s too soon to know if the operation will work.Jan. 11, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden to address voting rights as Democrats push new bill ahead of midterms
02:24
COVID-19 vaccine providers working on booster shot aimed at omicron variants
02:27
FAA ordered 'full ground stop' around when North Korea appeared to launch missile
01:46
Dangerous record temperatures blanket Midwest, Northeast
03:11
Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Hawaii
04:43
Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19