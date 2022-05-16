IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Doctors share postpartum depression warning signs to look out for

Dr. Jessica Vernon joins Hoda and Jenna to share her inspiring story of discovering she suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child. Dr. Vernon is accompanied by Dr. Alexandra Sacks who provides signs of postpartum depression to look out for.May 16, 2022

