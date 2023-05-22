First-of-its-kind brain surgery saves baby before birth
Kenyatta Coleman was overjoyed to learn she was pregnant again — but the unborn baby was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening condition. The family shares their story with Hoda & Jenna about the brain surgery performed in utero that saved the now-2-month-old’s life.May 22, 2023
