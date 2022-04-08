Do I have allergies or COVID? How to tell the difference

'Walking meditation' and other ways to integrate mindfulness04:55
Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY01:11
- Now Playing
Do I have allergies or COVID? How to tell the difference04:03
- UP NEXT
Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis00:58
New study describes ‘moral injury’ faced by health care workers early in pandemic02:24
FDA maps out future of COVID-19 vaccine, booster strategy02:11
Benefits of exercise at every stage04:28
The History of Women & Fitness02:12
Alyson Stoner talks about digital wellness platform Movement Genius02:58
What to eat before, during and after a workout05:33
Women’s walking program forges connections, healthier lives04:47
Can health care workers ever fully recover from the Covid pandemic?04:01
Obama returns to the White House to hail Affordable Care Act00:48
The History of Women & Fitness02:12
Wellness TODAY: History of women and fitness23:57
Best beauty products from head to toe: Makeup, skincare, more04:34
How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra03:44
Pennsylvania school's snack crackdown sharply criticized by parents02:07
Work your lower body with these at-home exercises04:22
Obama to return to White House for 1st time since leaving office00:19
'Walking meditation' and other ways to integrate mindfulness04:55
Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY01:11
- Now Playing
Do I have allergies or COVID? How to tell the difference04:03
- UP NEXT
Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis00:58
New study describes ‘moral injury’ faced by health care workers early in pandemic02:24
FDA maps out future of COVID-19 vaccine, booster strategy02:11
Play All