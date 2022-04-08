IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Do I have allergies or COVID? How to tell the difference

04:03

From sneezing and itchy eyes to runny noses, allergy season is in full bloom. To bring some relief, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to answer some of the most-googled questions surrounding allergies, as well as how to tell the difference from COVID-19.April 8, 2022

