TODAY

Doctor details treating victims along Highland Park parade route

03:21

Following the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, Dr. Wendy Binstock Rush joins TODAY and shares her experience treating victims along the parade route. “I believe we will heal, but we’ll never forget,” she says.July 5, 2022

At least 6 killed, 38 injured by rooftop shooter at 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb

