6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

    Aspirin’s benefit for heart health was ‘exaggerated’, doctor says

Aspirin’s benefit for heart health was ‘exaggerated’, doctor says

04:04

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force is out with new guidelines regarding taking a daily aspirin to manage heart health. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to break down the new guidelines.April 27, 2022

