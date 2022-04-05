IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Do you ever feel like an imposter? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

04:09

After a thoughtful conversation with Mayim Bialik on Monday, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reflect on their own experiences with imposter syndrome. While Jenna looks back on the beginning of her career at TODAY, Kotb says she felt most vulnerable as a new mom to daughters Hope and Haley.April 5, 2022

6 ways to cope with 'impostor syndrome' before it hurts your career

