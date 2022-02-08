Do figure skaters get dizzy on the ice?

After watching plenty of head-spinning routines in Beijing, many are wondering if Olympic figure skaters get dizzy while performing. Carson Daly is on the case, saying figure skaters have admitted they do get dizzy, but they just get used to the feeling. He also uncovers why figure skaters wear tights over their skates.Feb. 8, 2022
