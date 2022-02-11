IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Crafts and decor for the Super Bowl, Olympics and Valentine’s Day

Crafts and decor for the Super Bowl, Olympics and Valentine’s Day

There’s a stacked calendar this February with the Super Bowl, 2022 Winter Olympics and Valentine’s Day all taking center stage in the middle of the month. Evette Rios, a lifestyle expert and host of “Holiday How-To’s” on HSTV.com, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with crafts and party décor perfect for anyone hosting parties at home.Feb. 11, 2022

