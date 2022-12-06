IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Oppenheim Toy Portfolio winners are here — shop the 9 top toys of 2022

  • Time's picks for ‘Athlete’ and ‘Icon’ of the year revealed

    02:16

  • How scientists harness the ocean’s power to fight climate change

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    US warship missing since WWI found at bottom of Atlantic Ocean

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    US again delays deadline for Real IDs, now 2025

    00:27

  • How FedEx races to keep up with record online shopping

    03:35

  • Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after private battle with cancer

    03:12

  • See the stunning new images captured by NASA’s Orion capsule

    00:29

  • Michael Avenatti gets 14 years for cheating clients out of millions

    00:31

  • SCOTUS set to side with designer opposed to same-sex marriage

    00:22

  • Worst flu outbreak in a decade overwhelms hospitals

    02:13

  • New questions arise in attack on North Carolina power grid

    02:17

  • Here's what's at stake in Georgia Senate runoff

    03:03

  • Decision Day: What the Georgia Senate runoff results will mean

    02:32

  • Royal drama as Harry and Meghan docuseries is set for release

    02:52

  • Bishop T. D. Jakes shares words of wisdom for the holidays

    07:07

  • See how change is brewing at this North Carolina coffee shop

    04:57

  • US soccer stars talk whirlwind World Cup experience on TODAY

    01:58

  • Christmas comes early for students at one school in Harlem

    05:47

  • Mom helps fend off raccoon after it bites daughter’s leg

    01:04

  • FedEx driver charged with kidnapping, killing 7-year-old

    02:03

TODAY

US warship missing since WWI found at bottom of Atlantic Ocean

02:54

Navy history enthusiasts have solved a 105-year-old mystery after finding the wreckage of the USS Jacob Jones, the first US Navy ship to be sunk by enemy fire during WWI. The ship set sail in 1917 for a short journey to Ireland but never made it. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022

  • Time's picks for ‘Athlete’ and ‘Icon’ of the year revealed

    02:16

  • How scientists harness the ocean’s power to fight climate change

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    US warship missing since WWI found at bottom of Atlantic Ocean

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    US again delays deadline for Real IDs, now 2025

    00:27

  • How FedEx races to keep up with record online shopping

    03:35

  • Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after private battle with cancer

    03:12

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All