IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 17 bestsellers are must-haves for winter — and start at $8

  • What to know before trying at-home food sensitivity kits

    05:32

  • Woman wins millions after finding lottery prize email in spam folder

    00:51

  • 3 firefighters killed in Baltimore house fire

    00:29

  • Inflation takes a bite out of fast food value meals

    03:10

  • ‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak

    00:35

  • Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene

    02:32

  • Navy jet crashes while trying to land on aircraft carrier

    00:23

  • North Korea warns of atomic bomb tests after fifth missile launch

    00:25

  • Alarming spike in carjackings hits major US cities

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Distribution of free N95 masks begins as debates over mandates intensify

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Why the Dow dropped 1,000+ points and how it bounced back

    02:43

  • President Biden caught swearing at reporter on hot mic

    00:48

  • US troops on ‘heightened alert’ for possible deployment in Ukraine

    01:59

  • Pastor shares past troubles and path to redemption

    04:27

  • Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots

    04:34

  • ‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character

    04:45

  • See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death

    00:42

  • West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal

    04:39

  • Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency

    01:45

  • How to avoid delays of your tax refund

    02:51

TODAY

Distribution of free N95 masks begins as debates over mandates intensify

02:24

The first batch of free N95 masks President Biden promised are starting to arrive in some parts of the country. But with the omicron surge beginning to slow in a number of states, the battle over mask mandates is intensifying, especially when it comes to schools. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Jan. 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    What to know before trying at-home food sensitivity kits

    05:32

  • Woman wins millions after finding lottery prize email in spam folder

    00:51

  • 3 firefighters killed in Baltimore house fire

    00:29

  • Inflation takes a bite out of fast food value meals

    03:10

  • ‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak

    00:35

  • Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene

    02:32

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All