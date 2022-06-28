Disney releases first ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ teaser trailer: Get a first look!

Disney just released the first teaser-trailer for the highly anticipated sequel of “Hocus Pocus.” Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy are all reprising their roles and back to terrorize Salem. The new movie is set to premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 30.June 28, 2022