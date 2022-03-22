Disney employees plan massive walkout over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Disney employees are expected to walk off the job on Tuesday over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill that would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade. Critics say CEO Bob Chapek did not do enough publicly to oppose the bill. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.March 22, 2022
