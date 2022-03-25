Discount retailers to unload excess inventory, offering paradise for bargain hunters
Discount retailers are gearing up to unload tons of excess inventory onto shelves and racks due to the supply chain delay over the holidays, which is now creating a paradise for big bargain hunters around the country. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY and says to be on the lookout for higher-end apparel brands, along with a wide variety of home decor, crafting and beauty products at discount retail stores.March 25, 2022
