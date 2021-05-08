Disappointing April jobs report comes as some businesses struggle to find workers

Disappointing April jobs report comes as some businesses struggle to find workers01:55
The latest U.S. jobs report showed only 266,000 jobs were added in April even though economists predicted it would be closer to 1 million jobs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the government is giving out too much money to the unemployed but President Joe Biden has rejected that argument. This all comes as businesses nationwide are having trouble finding workers. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY from the White House.