Director Baz Luhrmann reflects on the casting and making of ‘Romeo + Juliet’

11:44

Baz Luhrmann, director of the 1996 movie “Romeo + Juliet,” shares what it was like to work with a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, and what influenced the film’s music and fashion choices.Dec. 18, 2021

