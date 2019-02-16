Politics

Did Trump undercut his own argument to declare a national emergency?

02:47

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to get funding for a border wall. But some wonder if he undercut his own argument by saying, “I didn’t need to do this.” NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Feb. 16, 2019

  • Pence criticized European allies for undermining US sanctions on Iran

    00:30

  • Is Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation wrapping up?

    03:23

  • What power does the president have to declare a national emergency?

    02:28

  • Did Trump undercut his own argument to declare a national emergency?

    02:47

  • Iran foreign minister: ‘Why should we trust President Trump?’

    01:18

  • William Barr sworn in as attorney general

    00:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All