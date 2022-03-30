Did Queen Elizabeth walk with Prince Andrew as show of approval?
Queen Elizabeth made her first major public appearance since being diagnosed with COVID-19 to Prince Philip’s memorial service in Westminster Abbey. She was accompanied by her second son, Prince Andrew, who recently settled a sexual abuse case in the U.S. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Buckingham Palace.March 30, 2022
