Celebrate summer with strawberry-rhubarb fried chicken, basil lemonade

    Did Kristen Bell just confirm ‘Frozen 3’ to Jimmy Fallon?

Did Kristen Bell just confirm ‘Frozen 3’ to Jimmy Fallon?

Kristen Bell, the voice actor of Princess Anna in “Frozen”, stopped by “The Tonight Show” and may have shared some pretty major news about the franchise’s future – with one small caveat.June 21, 2022

