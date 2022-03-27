IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Did Biden's remarks on Putin overshadow his Europe trip?

    Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in surprising Warsaw speech

Did Biden’s remarks on Putin overshadow his Europe trip?

02:13

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s off-the-cuff remark about Vladimir Putin during his speech in Warsaw, and if it’s possible for Putin to return to the world order once his war in Ukraine is over. Todd says Biden “said something out loud that all of us have been thinking” when he called Putin a “butcher” and “dictator.”March 27, 2022

Takeaways from Biden’s trip to Europe: Unity, reassurance, and a memorable gaffe

