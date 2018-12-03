Politics

Dick Cheney speaks out on the life and legacy of George H.W. Bush

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served as defense secretary under President George H.W. Bush, talks about Bush’s political career, his legacy and his personal touch as a leader. Speaking with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Cheney recalled Bush’s thoughtfulness, saying he had the ability to help people feel comfortable in any situation.Dec. 3, 2018

