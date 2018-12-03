Dick Cheney speaks out on the life and legacy of George H.W. Bush
Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served as defense secretary under President George H.W. Bush, talks about Bush’s political career, his legacy and his personal touch as a leader. Speaking with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Cheney recalled Bush’s thoughtfulness, saying he had the ability to help people feel comfortable in any situation.
President Trump and China cool rising trade tensions00:26
Jenna Bush Hager’s love letter to her ‘Gampy,’ George H.W. Bush06:49
Former Presidents Bush, Obama and Clinton honor George H.W. Bush02:21
Dick Cheney speaks out on the life and legacy of George H.W. Bush04:53
Tributes pour in for President George H.W. Bush in Houston and across country04:10
President George H.W. Bush: Remembering the humble leader03:53