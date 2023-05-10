Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence

Knicks legend John Starks surprises TODAY fan with free tickets
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is expected to return to Capitol Hill after her nearly three-month absence while recovering from shingles. Her presence is crucial for Democrats who have only a one-seat advantage in the Senate.May 10, 2023
