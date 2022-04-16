IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Dianne Feinstein denies concerns that she’s unfit to serve

02:28

At the age of 88, making her the oldest current senator, Dianne Feinstein is under intense scrutiny about her mental fitness. Four unnamed senators claim Feinstein’s memory “is rapidly deteriorating” and question whether she should step down before her term ends in 2024. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports from the White House for Saturday TODAY.April 16, 2022

