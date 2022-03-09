IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Diana Ross' daughter Rhonda shares adorable throwback photo

TODAY

Diana Ross’ daughter Rhonda shares adorable throwback photo

00:29

Diana Ross received an adorable shoutout in honor of International Women’s Day after her eldest daughter Rhonda shared a throwback photo with her two sisters, Chudney and Tracee Ellis huddled around their mom. “Empowered women empower women,” she wrote.March 9, 2022

Diana Ross’ daughters post fab throwback pic with mom, sisters: ‘My first tribe’

    Diana Ross' daughter Rhonda shares adorable throwback photo

