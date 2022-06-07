IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Diabetes drug could be game changer for obesity and weight loss

02:41

A diabetes drug called tirzepatide is showing promising results for patients looking to lose weight. NBC news medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to explain how it works and who is eligible.June 7, 2022

