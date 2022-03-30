IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

29 problem-solving Amazon finds you didn’t know you needed

  • Now Playing

    Destructive storms, tornadoes sweep across the South

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    FDA green lights 2nd COVID-19 booster for adults over 50

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump’s phone log

    02:38

  • Russia suggests potential meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

    01:53

  • Ukraine remains skeptical amid Russia’s pledge to ease attacks

    02:03

  • For the first time, 2 women lead FEMA and US Fire Administration

    05:02

  • Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year

    05:32

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58

  • NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson’s great-granddaughter shares inspiring legacy

    05:23

  • Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win

    00:39

  • British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service

    03:03

  • Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial

    02:19

  • How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud

    02:58

  • Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks

    02:30

  • After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’

    03:04

  • What consequences could Will Smith face?

    03:22

  • Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years

    03:11

  • Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead

    03:45

  • Gun scare at Cancun airport turns out to be falling billboards

    00:26

  • Judge: Trump 'likely' committed crime in attempt to overturn 2020 election

    00:30

TODAY

Destructive storms, tornadoes sweep across the South

02:15

36 million people across the South are in the path of fast-moving tornadoes and storms tearing through the area. Surveillance video from Jacksboro, Texas shows footage of a powerful twister that damaged an elementary school, which fortunately injured no one. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports on the severe threat and Al Roker has the latest forecast.March 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Destructive storms, tornadoes sweep across the South

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    FDA green lights 2nd COVID-19 booster for adults over 50

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump’s phone log

    02:38

  • Russia suggests potential meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

    01:53

  • Ukraine remains skeptical amid Russia’s pledge to ease attacks

    02:03

  • For the first time, 2 women lead FEMA and US Fire Administration

    05:02

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All