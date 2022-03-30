Destructive storms, tornadoes sweep across the South
36 million people across the South are in the path of fast-moving tornadoes and storms tearing through the area. Surveillance video from Jacksboro, Texas shows footage of a powerful twister that damaged an elementary school, which fortunately injured no one. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports on the severe threat and Al Roker has the latest forecast.March 30, 2022
Destructive storms, tornadoes sweep across the South
