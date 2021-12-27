Desmond Tutu is remembered by world leaders after his death
Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday in Capetown, South Africa, at the age of 90. He was best-known for helping to lead the movement that ended the brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021
