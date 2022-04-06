Designer makes one-of-a-kind creations on the flea market scene
Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin meets 82-year-old Lily Hogarth, who has made her mark on the flea market scene with her funky creations at her store, Celeb Funky Couture. Martin shares tips for flea market shopping including wearing comfy shoes, bringing a large bag and asking questions on where the fabrics come from.April 6, 2022
