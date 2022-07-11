IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow — here's everything to know and deals to shop now

  • Now Playing

    Designer Law Roach on styling Hollywood’s biggest celebrities

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Dermatologist shares 5 beauty secrets from around the world

    04:54

  • 7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outside

    05:08

  • Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?

    03:11

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

    03:48

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

    03:48

  • Bobbie’s Best: 5 products that will save your summer

    04:37

  • Try these hot new takes on 90s fashion trends

    03:56

  • Tanya Taylor on starting her own brand, coloring outside the lines

    04:18

  • Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USA

    04:17

  • Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss talks coordinating outfits with wife, Allison

    04:24

  • How to get smooth summer skin, from head to toe

    05:56

  • Score these major discounts for the July 4th holiday

    03:24

  • The ultimate ‘it-list’ for summer accessories: Bucket hat, bags, more

    03:35

  • Try these eye-catching wedding guest styles that fit any dress code

    05:33

  • Beauty products to keep your skin cool and refreshed this summer

    04:39

  • TODAY bestsellers for June: Cooling blanket, mister, beach tent

    04:17

  • Gender-Inclusive beauty brands are redefining beauty for all people | PRIDE Is Universal

    03:24

  • Summer product picks: Best wireless speaker, sunscreen and more

    04:12

  • How to pick sunglasses that'll protect your eyes from harmful rays

    04:56

TODAY

Designer Law Roach on styling Hollywood’s biggest celebrities

04:24

Law Roach has designed for A-listers like Zendaya, Venus Williams and Celine Dion and his popularity is continuing to explode. Roach sits down with TODAY's Donna Farizan to share how his passion for style started and how his impact goes far beyond fashion.July 11, 2022

Celebrity stylists Jason Bolden and Law Roach talk about lack of inclusivity in fashion

  • Now Playing

    Designer Law Roach on styling Hollywood’s biggest celebrities

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Dermatologist shares 5 beauty secrets from around the world

    04:54

  • 7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outside

    05:08

  • Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?

    03:11

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

    03:48

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

    03:48

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All