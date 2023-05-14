Shonda Rhimes on ‘Queen Charlotte,’ creating ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
08:03
Austin man changes lives for homeless with faith-based community
03:37
Hawaii tourists rescued from water after GPS mishap
03:36
Inside the growing promise and peril of artificial intelligence
04:42
Couple celebrates birthday in Santorini, Greece with Sunday Mug Shots
01:42
King Charles III celebrates first full day as newly coronated king
02:24
How will Democrats and Republicans negotiate debt ceiling?
01:52
President Biden to meet with Republican leaders over debt ceiling
01:47
Mass shooting at Texas outlet mall leaves 8 dead
01:56
Stanley Tucci on ‘Citadel,’ health journey, passion for Italian food
08:01
King Charles’ coronation follows centuries-old traditions
03:31
Herb Douglas, 1948 Olympic bronze medalist, dies at 101
02:34
Biden-Trump presidential matchup puts new focus on age
04:46
Fans in Dubai check in for Sunday Mug Shots
01:40
Hollywood writers prepare to strike for AI regulation, streaming
02:00
Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘gaslighting’ supporters over legal battles
01:59
Biden calls for release of jailed WSJ reporter in Russia
02:30
Rare tornado tears through Palm Beach, Florida
00:15
FBI search for gunman who killed his 5 neighbors in Texas
02:14
Reba McEntire on her start in music, family and Solo cups
08:17
DeSantis takes aim at Trump in Iowa
01:46
Share this -
copied
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took indirect jabs at the former President Trump who will likely be his top Republican rival in the 2024 race. Trump was scheduled to hold his own rally in the state but canceled due to a tornado warning. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for TODAY.May 14, 2023
UP NEXT
Shonda Rhimes on ‘Queen Charlotte,’ creating ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
08:03
Austin man changes lives for homeless with faith-based community
03:37
Hawaii tourists rescued from water after GPS mishap
03:36
Inside the growing promise and peril of artificial intelligence
04:42
Couple celebrates birthday in Santorini, Greece with Sunday Mug Shots
01:42
King Charles III celebrates first full day as newly coronated king
02:24
How will Democrats and Republicans negotiate debt ceiling?
01:52
President Biden to meet with Republican leaders over debt ceiling
01:47
Mass shooting at Texas outlet mall leaves 8 dead
01:56
Stanley Tucci on ‘Citadel,’ health journey, passion for Italian food
08:01
King Charles’ coronation follows centuries-old traditions
03:31
Herb Douglas, 1948 Olympic bronze medalist, dies at 101
02:34
Biden-Trump presidential matchup puts new focus on age
04:46
Fans in Dubai check in for Sunday Mug Shots
01:40
Hollywood writers prepare to strike for AI regulation, streaming
02:00
Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘gaslighting’ supporters over legal battles
01:59
Biden calls for release of jailed WSJ reporter in Russia
02:30
Rare tornado tears through Palm Beach, Florida
00:15
FBI search for gunman who killed his 5 neighbors in Texas
02:14
Reba McEntire on her start in music, family and Solo cups