Florida's DeSantis proposes building a prison next to Disney World
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is escalating his feud with Disney after floating the idea of building a state prison next to Disney World. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.April 18, 2023
