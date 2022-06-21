IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate summer with strawberry-rhubarb fried chicken, basil lemonade

TODAY

Dermatologist reveals summer skincare do’s and don’ts

04:51

Dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum visits the 3rd Hour of TODAY with the biggest summer do’s and don’ts for skin care, including tips for applying sunscreen, exfoliating, moisturizing and protecting your scalp.June 21, 2022

Your dermatologist-approved guide to summer skin care

