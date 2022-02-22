IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

    Are fanny packs destined for a comeback?

    03:27

  • Best drugstore beauty buys under $25: Brow gel, lash extension kit, acne spot covers

    05:09

  • Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, more

    04:04

  • Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and more

    04:04

  • See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion Week

    10:24

  • Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are redefining maternity style

    05:15

  • Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body

    03:03

  • Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months

    04:02

  • Stay warm in these winter sport fashions: Puffer coats, knit sweaters and more

    04:52

  • How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves

    04:42

  • How to wear white in winter with 3 stylish and affordable outfits

    03:27

  • She Made It: Live a Life of Love

    22:51

  • Products worthy of a gold medal: Skin Food, multi-purpose cleaner, indoor grill and more

    03:45

  • Transform your look with these hot hair trends: Long textured waves, front ponytail, and more

    04:01

  • Stay warm while looking cute with these winter outfits

    04:19

  • Grab these Valentine’s Day gifts for that special someone in your life

    05:49

  • Rose-inspired gift ideas just in time for Valentine’s Day

    04:40

  • Great gifts to pamper anyone during the month to celebrate love

    03:34

  • Kate Beckinsale shares surprising beauty secret that involves buttermilk

    04:53

  • Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Jill Martin shares preview of great buys

    04:12

Dermatologist breaks down mistakes people make with their skin

05:37

Should you moisturize at night if you have oily skin? When is the right time to start using anti-aging creams? Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to weigh in on those questions and the mistakes people make with their skin.Feb. 22, 2022

