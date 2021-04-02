Derek Chauvin trial will come down to ‘battle of the experts,’ former prosecutor says

Derek Chauvin trial will come down to ‘battle of the experts,’ former prosecutor says02:38
Commenting on the first week of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, former prosecutor David Henderson tells TODAY that “witness after witness said they felt hopeless, even helpless as they watched George Floyd die in front of them.” He says his favorite piece of testimony was from a paramedic and predicts: “It’s going to come down to the battle of the experts, and in that battle I think the paramedics will turn the tide.”