TODAY

Derek Chauvin sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights

00:31

A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, calling Chauvin’s treatment of Floyd “offensive" and "unconscionable.”July 8, 2022

Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 years for violating George Floyd’s federal civil rights

