Depp lawyers: Amber Heard didn't take accountability for 'anything'

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, members of Johnny Depp’s legal team, join TODAY live to speak out for the first time since a Virginia jury sided with Depp in his defamation battle with Amber Heard. “Johnny owned his issues," Chew says. "I think it was a sharp contrast to Ms. Heard, who the jury may have perceived that she didn't take accountability for anything.”June 8, 2022