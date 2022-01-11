Denzel Washington talks playing Macbeth, remembers Sidney Poitier
05:53
Share this -
copied
Denzel Washington joins TODAY to talk about his latest role as the title character in the new movie “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” a black-and-white adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s most famous works. He discusses working alongside Frances McDormand and having his daughter appear briefly in the film. Washington also reflects on the passing of legendary actor Sidney Poitier.Jan. 11, 2022
Look back at Gene Shalit in a fit of laughter while interviewing Carol Channing
01:52
Now Playing
Denzel Washington talks playing Macbeth, remembers Sidney Poitier
05:53
UP NEXT
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star as Uber founder Travis Kalanick in new series
01:03
Ye is subject of upcoming Netflix docuseries
00:53
Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend
06:17
Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air